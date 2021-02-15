Marquette County organizations receive over $200K in grants from The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Many Upper Michigan organizations have been awarded grants from The Michigan Department of Agriculture and Rural Development (MDARD), and Marquette County has received over $200,000 in those grants.

The City of Negaunee is receiving $82,600 to expand the beach area on Teal Lake.

“This money will go towards a rehab of our beach area that will include expanding the beach from 1000 square feet to about 1800 square feet,” City Manager of Negaunee, Nate Heffron, said.

The expansion will push the drainage system farther into the water, as well as add a ramp to make the area more handicap accessible.

“And then there will be some type of mat that will actually go out into the water for folks who have wheelchairs,” he said.

Travel Marquette is receiving $20,800 to update its website for those who are disabled and looking to plan a visit, Travel Marquette Executive Director, Susan Estler, said.

“We are going to be doing the website for the visually impaired so they can have different options to see the website because that’s the most important way that people travel,” she said.

Estler said Travel Marquette will also be updating and rating businesses and activity accessibility for those with hearing, visual, and mobility disabilities.

Meaning, handicap accessible activities - like trails for those in a wheelchair - sensory activities and programs for the hearing and visually impaired, to restaurants and hotels with ramps and elevators will be added to the website, making it easier to plan a trip.

Additionally, the Noquemanon Trails Network Council is receiving $100,000 to expand the parking lot, a new bathroom, and develop a mountain bike skills area for all ages and abilities at Marquette South Trails.

Heffron says grant amounts must be matched by 25 percent, and the City of Negaunee will be accepting donations.

If you’re interested in donating or getting involved, public meetings will be held this year by the Planning Commission, Parks and Recreation Commission, and the City Council to finalize the project design. Community members can get involved by attending the meetings.

For more information on grants, visit the MDARD website here.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.