Marquette chorus offers COVID-safe Valentine’s Day serenades to couples

Da Upper Yooper Barbershop Chorus offers Valentine's Day serenades.
Da Upper Yooper Barbershop Chorus offers Valentine's Day serenades.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 15, 2021
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A group in Marquette worked to make sure Valentine’s Day was unforgettable.

Da Upper Yooper Barbershop Chorus offered COVID-safe serenades to lovers in the Marquette County.

Couples could listen on a designated FM radio station and watch the group sing Valentine’s Day tunes on zoom.

Sunday’s love songs included “Let Me Call You Sweetheart”, “Heart of my Heart” and “I Want to Grow Old with You”.

“We start singing over the FM radio,” chorus member Dick Constance said. “They don’t even know we’re there. We’re outside or we’re in the parking lot and we make an announcement. ‘We’re the Upper Yooper Barbershop Chorus’ for the special valentine’s serenade and then we sing a song for them.”

Along with the serenade, comes a rose and some chocolate at your doorstep. The group plans to offer serenades again next year.

