Frigid cold returns with dangerous wind chills

The arctic air mass reinforces another shot of bitterly cold air. During the week the jetstream lets up and the core of the cold air slowly retreats bringing more seasonal conditions back to the Great Lakes. In the meantime, wind chill advisories and warnings are in effect as readings will be down to the 20s below zero. Plus, lake effect snow continues along the northwest windbelts.

Today: Sunshine south with snow in the Keweenaw and east

>Highs: Single numbers

Tuesday: Flurries with mostly cloudy skies

> Highs: Low teens

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: Low to mid-teens

Thursday: Snow showers along northwest wind belts and milder

>Highs: Low 20s

Friday: Seasonal with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Saturday: Mostly cloudy and seasonal

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

Sunday: Cloudy and mild

>Highs: Low to mid 20s

