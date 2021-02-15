Advertisement

Donut Connection preparing for Fat Tuesday

The restaurant is preparing about 10,000 donuts.
Donut Connection in Escanaba.
Donut Connection in Escanaba.(WLUC photo)
By Grace Blair
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 6:19 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - Donut Connection in Escanaba is getting ready for Fat Tuesday. The owner says her restaurant is making about 10,000 donuts for the community.

Volunteers and staff began preparing the donuts Monday and will continue Tuesday. Donut Connection is offering special hours on Fat Tuesday; six in the morning until six at night.

The owner says her manager, Dawn, has been a big part of the restaurant’s success. But they don’t do it alone.

“In all the years we’ve probably been doing this, at least 13 years, there’s no way we could pull it off without the staff that I have. They’re just wonderful. They’re such hard workers and they’re so dedicated,” said Terri Skradski, owner of the Donut Connection.

Donut Connection is offering ten different flavors of paczki. To order yours, call Donut Connection at (906) 786-1050.

