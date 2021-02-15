Advertisement

Delta County community searches for missing dog

Stella got off of her chain on February 11. She The boxer hound mix has been missing ever since.
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.
A photo of Stella shared in Searching for Stella on Facebook.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 4:14 PM EST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
WELLS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - A community in Delta County is asking for help to find a missing dog.

Stella is a brown, almost 2-year-old boxer hound mix. She was last seen wearing a pink collar.

Stella got off her chain at her home in Wells on the evening of February 11. She has been missing ever since.

Owners, friends, and members of the public have been searching in Wells County and near Little Bay de Noc for days, posting photos of Stella’s tracks in the public Facebook group Searching for Stella.

“We’ve been out on foot, we’ve had people out on snowmobiles, and people driving around,” said Casey Darling, a friend of Stella’s owners. “We’ve seen a lot of fresh tracks this morning, and yesterday we had no sightings of her. We’re just hoping she’s alive, because she’s limping pretty badly.”

Stella’s family is offering a $500 reward to the person who finds the dog. Anyone who sees Stella is asked not to approach her, but to call owner Dannielle Zuern at (906) 241-7691.

