Bay College and Northern Lights YMCA enter 50-year agreement

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - A 50-year agreement between Bay College and the Northern Lights YMCA is changing the future for the Y. Bay College is leasing the M-Tech center to the Y for $1 a year and the Y is renovating the building with hopes to move the Delta County location in August.

“This is a $1.7 million project here in phase 1. It should take about 5 to 6 months to complete,” said Gary Nash, executive Director for the Northern Lights YMCA.

This first part of the project is already paid for by the Hannahville Indian Community.

“That wouldn’t have been possible without them and so we are eternally grateful for that,” said Nash.

Once phase one is complete, construction for the second and final phase will begin.

“Which is to reunite the pool from its current location at the original YMCA over to this location,” said Nash.

Phase two is budgeted at around $3 million and the Y is turning to the community for help.

“We will do a capital campaign and go out into the community and raise funds,” said Caron Salo, Fun Development Director for the Northern Lights YMCA.

The new pool will be a junior Olympic-sized pool with modern features.

“We would also have potentially a family fun factor that would be wet and nature. It would be located near the pool on the pool deck,” said Salo.

The Y hopes to be finished with phase two no later than 2024. While the new pool is being constructed, Y members can continue to use the current pool.

Bay College plans to use the old facility for sports teams and will fill in the old pool once the new one is complete.

