Arts company MÄTI presents “A Valentine’s Day Virtual Cabaret”

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A local arts company in Marquette delivered a perfect pairing to those spending a romantic night at home this Valentine’s day -- with a virtual cabaret show.

Masonic Arts Theatre & Innovation Company (MÄTI) presented “A Virtual Valentine’s Day Cabaret” via Zoom.

The event showcased musical performances by local talent such as Lilith Kontos, Jacob Laitinen, Leslie Parkkonen, Eliisa Gladwell, Alex & Easton Herman, Allyse Belanger, Lisa & Rusty Bowers and Bobby Glenn Brown.

The price of virtual admission came complete came complete with dinner, chocolate and flower packages for guests to pick up ahead of time or have them delivered on Valentine’s Day -- sponsored by Mama Russo’s, Donckers and Forsberg’s A New Leaf.

“It was just a really great opportunity to bring together some of the local artists that haven’t been able to perform in a year over the last year. We were originally going to do like a dinner theatre here at the Masonic Building. But you know, we’re still in the thick of things with COVID, so we figured we’d try to bring that same experience to everyone at home,” said MÄTI Project Manager Rachel Barra.

Stay up-to-date on future events by MÄTI by following their social media page.

