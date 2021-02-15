Armando’s restaurant opens after extended shutdown

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Armando’s restaurant, on Shelden Ave., was completely shut down when the first MDHHS order was announced in mid-November. General Manager Kent Wilkinson said the type of food the restaurant serves made it impossible to stay open.

“Takeout wasn’t a big thing for us, most of the stuff really doesn’t take out very well and eggs get cold,” said Wilkinson. “So, we shut down for about two stretches of two and a half months each time.”

Wilkinson said 25% capacity won’t sustain business forever, but it’s better than nothing.

He looks forward to when restrictions are lifted further which will allow more people to enjoy a good meal or drink.

“We’re famous for our [breakfast] scrambles,” said Wilkinson. “[For] lunch, burgers are really good here.”

Armando’s also features wraps and other dinner items like whitefish, lasagna and spaghetti.

Additionally, Wilkinson wants people to know they will dine in a safe environment.

“We encourage people to try it, we’re operating at reduced capacity so it hasn’t been too bad as far as people waiting yet,” said Wilkinson.

Not only does Wilkinson love welcoming customers... he loves to embrace the historic background of Armando’s.

“The saloon is actually listed on the state and national historical registers,” he said. “It’s been operating since 1899 which is about 121 years going on 122 years.”

Wilkinson looks forward to serving the Houghton community for years to come.

