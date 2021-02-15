Arctic blast continues on Presidents’ Day plus lake effect snow in the NW belts

A cold and predominant NW wind flows into the Upper Peninsula, with lake effect snow producing in the NW wind belts and the Arctic outbreak persisting over the region.

Chance for blowing snow in the NW wind belts can lead to potential travel hazards due to reduced visibilities/brief whiteout conditions and slippery roads.

Milder conditions arise midweek as high pressure builds out west -- temperature trend gradually climbs to seasonal levels with daytime highs in the 20s Wednesday through Sunday.

The next chance of significant precipitation in the U.P. is projected towards Friday with a Ohio River Valley-based system migrating northward and bringing snow chances to the region.

Monday, George Washington’s Birthday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts; cold and blustery with NW winds gusting over 20 mph; wind chill values -15F to -35F (coldest in the western interior)

>Highs: 0

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers north

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy skies; milder

>Highs: 20

Thursday: Increasing cloudiness

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Sunday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

