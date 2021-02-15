Advertisement

ALERT: US-41/US-2 closed west of Bark River for tanker truck, pickup truck crash

Injuries are unknown at this time and no other details are immediately available.
car crash
car crash(WCAX)
By Grace Blair and Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 15, 2021 at 11:08 AM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A major highway is closed in the southern Upper Peninsula following a crash.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Delta County Sheriff’s Office, US-41/US-2 is closed at the Menominee and Delta county line, just west of Bark River after a crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup truck.

Injuries are unknown at this time and no other details are immediately available.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and expect backups and delays if you are traveling in this area. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are heading to the scene, and the highway may be closed for a couple of hours.

TV6′s Grace Blair is on scene and will have more details as she gets them. This story will be updated with any new information.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon

Latest News

High school hockey continues after the ban on winter contact sports has been lifted
Winter contact sports continue
Photographer Ryan Stephens captures frozen beauty in Marquette's Lower Harbor
Photographer Ryan Stephens captures frozen Lower Harbor beauty
Da Upper Yooper Barbershop Chorus offers Valentine's Day serenades.
Marquette chorus offers COVID-safe Valentine’s Day serenades to couples
UP 200 start gate
Organizers place UP 200 start gate at Marquette Commons in honor of the canceled event