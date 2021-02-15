ALERT: US-41/US-2 closed west of Bark River for tanker truck, pickup truck crash

BARK RIVER, Mich. (WLUC) - A major highway is closed in the southern Upper Peninsula following a crash.

According to the Menominee County Sheriff’s Office and Delta County Sheriff’s Office, US-41/US-2 is closed at the Menominee and Delta county line, just west of Bark River after a crash involving a tanker truck and a pickup truck.

Injuries are unknown at this time and no other details are immediately available.

Drivers are asked to avoid the area if possible, and expect backups and delays if you are traveling in this area. Menominee County Sheriff’s Office says investigators are heading to the scene, and the highway may be closed for a couple of hours.

TV6′s Grace Blair is on scene and will have more details as she gets them. This story will be updated with any new information.

