Wine a ‘perfect’ pairing gift for Valentine’s Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zinfandel and chocolate. Sparkling wine with a hearty dinner.

Customer inquiries on wine and food pairings kept things busy for local wine store owners Saturday, helping shoppers in their last minute gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Enter Daniel Rutz, owner of Everyday Wines and Zephyr Winebar + Café in Marquette.

“We always talk to each person (shopping) here because every single gift is different and unique,” he explained.

Rutz and staff have been checking with each guest at the store to help them find that perfect pairing, offering a variety of selections at a wide range of price points.

“What are you having for dinner? We will pair with your meal directly. But man we’ve got some really specific options for any kind of palate, any kind of food. That’s what we do all day every day -- help people pick great wines.” Rutz said.

Everyday Wines in Marquette will be open on Valentine’s Day from noon to 5 p.m. (EST) -- if you’re still in pursuit of that last-minute shopping gift.

