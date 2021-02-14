Advertisement

Wine a ‘perfect’ pairing gift for Valentine’s Day

From sparkling rosés to dessert wines, local wine owners help each customer find their perfect wine & dine gift
From sparkling rosés to dessert wines, local wine owners help each customer find their perfect...
From sparkling rosés to dessert wines, local wine owners help each customer find their perfect wine & dine gift(Noel Navarro)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 1:18 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Zinfandel and chocolate. Sparkling wine with a hearty dinner.

Customer inquiries on wine and food pairings kept things busy for local wine store owners Saturday, helping shoppers in their last minute gifts for Valentine’s Day.

Enter Daniel Rutz, owner of Everyday Wines and Zephyr Winebar + Café in Marquette.

“We always talk to each person (shopping) here because every single gift is different and unique,” he explained.

Rutz and staff have been checking with each guest at the store to help them find that perfect pairing, offering a variety of selections at a wide range of price points.

“What are you having for dinner? We will pair with your meal directly. But man we’ve got some really specific options for any kind of palate, any kind of food. That’s what we do all day every day -- help people pick great wines.” Rutz said.

Everyday Wines in Marquette will be open on Valentine’s Day from noon to 5 p.m. (EST) -- if you’re still in pursuit of that last-minute shopping gift.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon
Cafe Rosetta's sign.
Café Rosetta found in violation of court orders; fined $2,500

Latest News

Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Munising Moose Lodge Fishing Derby posted for 2021.
Munising Moose Lodge holds 37th Annual Fishing Derby
Grand Marais holds first annual Winter Carnival
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon