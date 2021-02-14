Advertisement

Police: Dallas officer blocking accident scene struck, killed by intoxicated driver

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car...
Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.(Source: KTVT via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 11:44 PM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

DALLAS (AP) - Authorities say a suspected drunken driver has been arrested after he struck and killed a Dallas police officer who was blocking the scene of an accident.

Police said in a statement that Officer Mitchell Penton was standing next to his patrol car with the emergency lights activated early Saturday when the suspect slammed into Penton’s vehicle, causing it to strike the officer.

Witnesses told police the driver, 32-year-old Phillip Mabry, was driving very fast. Police have not said Mabry was speeding.

Penton died in a hospital.

Mabry was arrested on warrants for intoxication manslaughter on a police officer and intoxication assault.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
Jeopardy! Champion Brayden Smith died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
’Alex’s Last Great Champion’ ‘Jeopardy!’ player dies suddenly at 24
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
Cafe Rosetta's sign.
Café Rosetta found in violation of court orders; fined $2,500
Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County

Latest News

President Donald Trump listens to a reporter's question after awarding the Presidential Medal...
Trump acquitted, denounced in historic impeachment trial
Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Munising Moose Lodge Fishing Derby posted for 2021.
Munising Moose Lodge holds 37th Annual Fishing Derby
In this Feb. 9, 2021 photo, White House deputy press secretary TJ Ducklo listens as press...
White House aide resigns after threatening reporter