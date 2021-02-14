Pine Mountain holds Open House in place of annual Continental Cup

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - For the first time in over 80 years, the annual Continental Cup at Pine Mountain was canceled.

“This is the first time ever since 1939 that it has been canceled. First time ever and it’s really disappointing to our sponsor Dickenson County Hospital System, the ski club, the merchants in our town,” Nick Blagec, Kiwanis Ski Club president, said.

Although the event was canceled because of coronavirus restrictions, the new 3-million-dollar ski jump is being shown-off a different way.

Visitors have the option to purchase a limited-edition 2021 button, which will give access to future events.

“It will be good for the whole year. Not next years tournament, but for the whole year for different open houses and things we’re going to be doing in the future,” he said.

Blagec said no current upcoming events are finalized yet, but just like this weekend, as long as you have the limited-edition button, you’ll be able to climb the ski jump, as well as explore the rest of the resort.

“Climb the new tower, you can go into the Springer House, you can go into the clubhouse down here. All the buildings are open except for Judge’s tower and that’s only cause right now it’s pretty hard to get down there.”

And since the canceled Continental Cup won’t be bringing any money in, buttons will continue to help fundraise for lost revenue.

“For us it’s going to help us keep going. We still have bills all year so this helps us keep going and get ready for next year.”

Limited-edition buttons will be available through the end of February.

For more information on purchasing buttons, visit the Kiwanis Ski Club Facebook page here.

