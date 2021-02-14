New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - There’s a new pop-up shop in Marquette called Fancy Free and it gives thrifting a new look.

Located on Michigan Street, Fancy Free sells women’s clothing and home décor.

Owner, Greta Hillstrom, travels around the country to find trendy marked down clothing and brings them back to Marquette.

Raised with nine siblings, Hillstrom is no stranger to hand-me-downs. She prides herself on bringing luxury to thrifting.

“At thrift stores you can find really nice, luxury items once in a while,” Hillstrom said. “Not every time. It’s hit or miss. So, that’s what I do. I try and go source those luxury items that people are donating.”

The resourceful shop is only open the first weekend of each month.

Her hours are listed below:

Thursday 2 p.m. - 8 p.m

Friday 2 p.m. - 8 p.m.

Saturday 10 a.m. - 6 p.m.

You can follow Fancy Free on Instagram @fancyfreehq for more updates.

