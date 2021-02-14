Munising Moose Lodge holds 37th Annual Fishing Derby

MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens showed up for Munising Moose Lodge’s 37th Annual Fishing Derby.

At least 80 people took part in the ice fishing competition in Au Train Lake. Tickets were handed out to all ages.

Registered and unregistered fishermen were allowed to participate in the event.

The lodge’s prelate, James Butcher, says it was great to see people get out of the house and do a fun winter activity.

“We like seeing everybody coming out, especially this time,” he said. “There were things shut down and all of that. We’re trying to generate some interest in doing something.”

Those who caught each the biggest pike and perch would earn $75, while second place got $50 and third received $25.

Remaining proceeds will go back to the Moose Lodge and spread throughout the Munising community.

