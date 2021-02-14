Advertisement

Honey Bear Classic Fundraiser runs its 32nd year

Proceeds support local maintenance of the Big Bay Pathway of the Noquemanon Trail Network(WLUC)
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 5:00 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
BIG BAY, Mich. (WLUC) - Snowshoers and skiers, furry ones too, took part in the 32nd annual Honey Bear 16K Classic at Big Bay Pathway.

Normally a weekend-long fundraising event, this year the classic has been stretched out to ten days for the safety of everyone visiting the trails.

Participants can choose to ski or snowshoe for sheer leisure or even time themselves towards a chance at winning door prizes.

Proceeds support local maintenance of the Big Bay Pathway, a part of the Noquemanon Trail Network.

“This is our new trailhead and they head out into the woods here. There’s also a connector to the school. These trails take you out to some beautiful backwoods skiing. It’s all groomed beautifully thanks to all the hardworking folks of Big Bay who’ve have really made it happen up here,” said Event Coordinator Kristi Mills.

The Honey Bear Classic fundraiser runs until Sunday, Feb. 21.

To sign up and join the cause, click HERE.

For event updates, follow the Big Bay Pathway Facebook Honey Bear event page.

