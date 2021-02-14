Grand Marais holds first annual Winter Carnival

GRAND MARAIS, Mich. (WLUC) - The U.P. 200 dog sled race may have been cancelled this year, but the town of Grand Marais held a different winter event to replace it. The town’s Chamber of Commerce gave people some winter enjoyment by holding its first annual Winter Carnival.

The two-day event began with a Cardboard Sled Competition, where children showed off their sleds and were judged based on the decorations and how far they went while going down Bayshore Hill.

The chairwoman of the Chamber’s Carnival Committee, Toni Whaley, says she was impressed with all of the creative sleds, including one that looked like the Millenium Falcon from the Star Wars franchise.

“You could tell that the kids had done it,” Whaley said, “and that was heartwarming to see that those kids had put that sled together.”

There was also the Snowmobile Fun Run, where snowmobilers had to drive 35 miles, stop at locations, and answer questions to earn points. Adam Brown, who has snowmobiled in the U.P. for at least 20 years, says he loved every part of the event.

“I think I would do this again,” he said emphatically. “My buddy said his wife would probably like to come up for this event. I always like to come up. I don’t take much of an excuse to get me to come up.”

One of the Fun Run’s organizers, Chris Lawless, says it was important for her and families to have this event despite the difficult circumstances.

“I think we have now not taken things for granted anymore,” Lawless stated. “What was is not, and so to participate and organize an event like this is a gift.”

Whaley says it was beautiful watching people seeing each other and having a fun, wintery time.

“You come out and get to see people you haven’t seen in a while,” she said, “and the sparkle and the smiles on people’s faces. It just makes me feel like we’ve done the right thing.”

Whaley expects the U.P. 200 to return next year, as well as try to hold today’s festivities in the years to come. The carnival concludes with a Snowshoe Run and Snowman Building Contest beginning at 9:00 Sunday morning.

