Frigid Valentine’s Day coming with snow showers in the NW wind belts

Low pressure systems over eastern Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan enhance lake effect snow showers into the U.P., primarily in the east-central where an additional eight inches of snowfall is possible in southern Schoolcraft County (28″ snowfall reported Saturday evening in the vicinity of Manistique).

The two low pressure systems begin an eastward migration Sunday with snow showers diminishing over the region -- main snow chances in the NW wind belts into Sunday afternoon.

But blustery NW winds and daytime highs in the single digits (subzero in the western interior) keep frostbite risk at critical levels throughout Valentine’s Day with the wind chill factor in play.

Milder conditions are in store during the second half of next week as high pressure builds out west -- temperature trend gradually climbs to seasonal levels with daytime highs in the 20s Wednesday through Sunday.

Sunday, Valentine’s Day: Mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers mainly in the NW wind belts; blustery with NW winds gusting over 20 mph; bitterly cold with wind chill values -40 to -10

>Highs: 0 (-10s in the western interior)

Monday, President’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Partly to mostly cloudy skies with a chance of snow showers north

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20

Thursday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 20s

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 20s

Saturday: Variable cloudiness

>Highs: 20s

