Advertisement

Bubble booking now available at HOTplate Clayworks and Pottery

Bubble bookings available at HOTplate.
Bubble bookings available at HOTplate.(WLUC)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 14, 2021 at 2:31 PM EST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Guests can book bubble booking sessions at HOTplate Clayworks and Pottery in Marquette.

Groups up to nine people can book the entire place to themselves for no extra cost. Sessions must be two hours minimum.

To book, participants must go to their website and submit a fifteen dollar deposit.

Owner, Melissa Sprouse, says bubble bookings are a way to make people feel safe during the pandemic.

“You can come in with you and people you feel comfortable with and either choose to use the pottery wheels or we can walk you through some hand building projects,” Sprouse said. “So lots of different ways to create, but it helps to keep the numbers down.”

HOTplate is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are still permitted if there is availability.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Car crash graphic.
UPDATE: 73-year-old man dies after multi-vehicle crash in Houghton County
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
POLICE CRUISER
Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon
Cafe Rosetta's sign.
Café Rosetta found in violation of court orders; fined $2,500

Latest News

From sparkling rosés to dessert wines, local wine owners help each customer find their perfect...
Wine a ‘perfect’ pairing gift for Valentine’s Day
Fancy Free in Marquette
New pop-up thrift shop in Marquette gives luxurious theme
Munising Moose Lodge Fishing Derby posted for 2021.
Munising Moose Lodge holds 37th Annual Fishing Derby
Grand Marais holds first annual Winter Carnival