Bubble booking now available at HOTplate Clayworks and Pottery

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Guests can book bubble booking sessions at HOTplate Clayworks and Pottery in Marquette.

Groups up to nine people can book the entire place to themselves for no extra cost. Sessions must be two hours minimum.

To book, participants must go to their website and submit a fifteen dollar deposit.

Owner, Melissa Sprouse, says bubble bookings are a way to make people feel safe during the pandemic.

“You can come in with you and people you feel comfortable with and either choose to use the pottery wheels or we can walk you through some hand building projects,” Sprouse said. “So lots of different ways to create, but it helps to keep the numbers down.”

HOTplate is open seven days a week. Walk-ins are still permitted if there is availability.

