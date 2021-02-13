Wildcat Women Fall To GVSU Saturday Afternoon

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - In their first game back home inside the Physical Education Instructional Facility, the Northern Michigan University women’s basketball team fell to eighth-ranked Grand Valley State University, 61-34, Saturday afternoon.

The NMU women kept things close early, only trailing by four with just under a minute left in the first quarter before the Lakers hit a jump shot and single free throw with round out the quarter with the Wildcats trailing, 16-9.

Vivianne Jende snapped the Wildcats scoreless streak in the second quarter, sinking a shot with just under four minutes elapsed as NMU found themselves trailing GVSU, 23-11.

At the half, the women were down, 35-20, with a big second half looming.

The Wildcats were held to just six points in the third quarter as they trailed the Lakers 48-26 with 10 minutes to play in regulation.

GVSU dominated the final quarter of competition, holding the Wildcats to just eight final points as the NMU women fell in game one, 61-34.

Makaylee Kuhn led the team in points with 13 along with her 11 rebounds for the double-double.

The two teams return to action Sunday at 1 p.m. for the regular season series finale.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.