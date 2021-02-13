Wildcat Men Drop Close Battle At GVSU Saturday

ALLENDALE, Mich. (WLUC) - The Northern Michigan University men’s basketball team fell to Grand Valley State University Saturday afternoon in a close 77-72 battle on the road.

The Wildcats started out playing catch-up as the Lakers jumped out to an early 17-2 lead but the team from NMU would not be discouraged, fighting their way back into contention with a 13-4 edge in points through the halfway point of the first half, trailing 21-15.

The NMU men’s team were then held to just six points over the next five minutes as they once again faced a large deficit, down 35-21 with 3:54 remaining in the half.

Proving that they belong in the fight, the men continued to push, eventually cutting it to a seven-point Laker lead at the half, trialing 37-30.

The Wildcat men kept things close part way through the second half, as the Lakers looked to extend their lead. Shortly after Noah Parcher cut into the GVSU tally to make it a 47-41 point game, Dolapo Olayinka secured the defensive rebound and a media timeout was called.

Following the regrouping, the Wildcats continued to pressure as they made consecutive three-point shots, courtesy of Sam Schultz and Olayinka as the Wildcats found themselves trailing by two, 49-47.

The Lakers tried to pull away from NMU byt the Wildcats were relentless, climbing back into the contest as Olayinka hit a three-point shot to make it a 55-54 game with 7:15 to play. GVSU quickly answered however, making two straight shots for two, to extend their lead to 59-54, forcing NMU to call a timeout.

Noah Parcher brought NMU back within a possession with 31 seconds to play, making it a 72-69 game before a foul by the Wildcats gave GVSU two shots at the basket of which they capitalized on.

With five seconds left in regulation, Max Bjorklund hit a three-point jump shot to make it 76-72, GVSU.

The Lakers would make one extra free throw to close out the game as NMU fell in a close 77-72 road battle downstate.

Three individuals posted double-figures in the loss, including Olayinka (16), Tre Harvey (14) and Parcher (11). Olayinka also led the team in rebounds with nine while Parcher boasted a team-best three assists.

