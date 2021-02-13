Advertisement

Wieskamp-led No. 15 Iowa routs Michigan State 88-58

Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives on Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the first half...
Iowa guard Joe Wieskamp (10) drives on Michigan State guard Rocket Watts (2) in the first half of an NCAA college basketball game in East Lansing, Mich., Saturday, Feb. 13, 2021. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)(Paul Sancya | AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 6:33 PM EST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EAST LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Joe Wieskamp scored 21 points to lead Iowa’s balanced offense in an 88-58 win over Michigan State on Saturday. The Hawkeyes had three players score in double figures and Luka Garza wasn’t one of them. Garza had a season-low eight points on 3 of 11 shooting, but his teammates more than made up for the star senior being held well below his 20-point average. Jack Nunge matched a career high with 18 points and Connor McCaffery had 16 points. The staggering Spartans are in danger of missing the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 1997.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
Jeopardy! Champion Brayden Smith died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
’Alex’s Last Great Champion’ ‘Jeopardy!’ player dies suddenly at 24
Cafe Rosetta's sign.
Café Rosetta found in violation of court orders; fined $2,500
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
Michigan Tech University
MTU resolution sparks racism debate

Latest News

Tech basketball
Huskies Men fall short at Davenport 77-70
NMU Men's basketball team
Wildcat Men Drop Close Battle At GVSU Saturday
NMU vs. GVSU, February 13, 2021
Wildcat Women Fall To GVSU Saturday Afternoon
Bey hits triples from Boston Harbor as Pistons beat Celtics