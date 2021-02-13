Michigan Tech opens winter Carnival Hockey with whitewash of Ferris State

HOUGHTON, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan Tech shutout Ferris State 3-0 Friday (Feb. 12) in the first game of the annual Winter Carnival series. The Huskies extended their winning streak to five games after Blake Pietila made 12 saves for his third shutout and his teammates scored a goal in each period.

“I was proud of the effort,” Tech coach Joe Shawhan said. “I thought everybody played hard, we stayed above our checks, we transitioned the puck, we had good special teams, and our goaltender played well. We were excited to play at home, and we looked fresh tonight.”

Jake Crespi got the scoring started 15:21 into the first period when he let a one-time fly through traffic for his third goal of the season. Alec Broetzman had the setup feed with Colin Swoyer adding the secondary assist.

“Botz made a great play,” Crespi said. “He heard me yelling and I was lucky enough to get that through. It’s something we’ve been working on in practice, finding the soft spot and then finding the open guy.”

In the second period, Broetzman was the recipient of a perfectly executed tic-tac-toe play. The Huskies were on the power play and worked the puck around the top of the zone. Trenton Bliss found Arvid Caderoth down at the goal line and he quickly relayed it to Broetzman for a one-timer and his eighth goal of the season and fourth on the power play.

“We talked about the play right before the period and it worked out exactly how we drew it up,” Broetzman said. “As a group and as a line we’ve gotten better and better and it’s starting to show.”

Tech had to kill off 60 seconds of a penalty to begin the third and then was able to add an insurance goal to make it a 3-0 lead.

Tommy Parrottino made his presence felt when he put in a centering feed from Nick Nardella 1:47 into the third. Tristan Ashbrook added the second assist after he dumped the puck in deep. It was Parrottino’s third goal of the season after missing the last eight games.

Tech outshot FSU 40-12. Pietila made seven saves in the first, two in the second, and three in the third to improve his record to 10-3-0. Roni Salmenkangas had 37 saves for the visitors, including a pair of mad scrambles in front of his crease in the first period.

Each team was whistled for three penalties. Tech was 1-for-3 on the power play and 3-for-3 on the penalty kill.

The Huskies and Bulldogs will meet for a third straight time and fourth overall on Saturday. One team will go home with the total goal MacInnes Trophy as Winter Carnival Champions. The puck drops at 6:07 p.m.

