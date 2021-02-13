Advertisement

Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon

POLICE CRUISER
POLICE CRUISER(WITN)
By Kendall Bunch
Published: Feb. 13, 2021 at 1:08 PM EST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - One man sits in the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department correctional facility after he attempted to flee from officers in a stolen vehicle Friday.

According to the press release, an Ontonagon County Deputy Sheriff was patrolling in the Village of Ontonagon at about 10:25 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle that was reported earlier to be driving recklessly and failing to pay for gasoline.

Reportedly, the Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Ontonagon when the suspect fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed, surpassing 100 mph. It was then discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Wausau, Wisconsin on Thursday.

The driver of the suspect vehicle lost control upon entering Rockland and fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s department.

Law enforcement officers placed a perimeter in the immediate area. The suspect was then located attempting to hide in an outbuilding adjacent to a residence.

The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Michigan State Police Calumet Post K-9 unit, a Michigan Conservation Officer, and a United States Forest Service law enforcement officer assisted.

The man faces four charges of flee and elude a police officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and larceny of gasoline.

The suspect’s name cannot be released until he is arraigned in 98th District Court.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating...
Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive
Jeopardy! Champion Brayden Smith died unexpectedly Friday, Feb. 12, 2021.
’Alex’s Last Great Champion’ ‘Jeopardy!’ player dies suddenly at 24
Cafe Rosetta's sign.
Café Rosetta found in violation of court orders; fined $2,500
A close-up shot of a white-tailed deer in winter in an Upper Peninsula deer wintering complex.
Michigan Natural Resources Commission approves 2021 deer hunting regulations
Michigan Tech University
MTU resolution sparks racism debate

Latest News

Daisy Jo's Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn is reopen
Daisy Jo's Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn is reopen
Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba gets a remodel
Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba gets a remodel
Security camera catches Copper Country kids excited to head back outside for recess after...
Security camera catches Copper Country kids excited to head back outside for recess after storms, cold temps
UP Energy conference focuses on propane delivery
UP Energy conference focuses on propane delivery