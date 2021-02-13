Man faces multiple charges after high-speed chase in stolen vehicle in Ontonagon

ONTONAGON, Mich. (WLUC) - One man sits in the Ontonagon County Sheriff’s Department correctional facility after he attempted to flee from officers in a stolen vehicle Friday.

According to the press release, an Ontonagon County Deputy Sheriff was patrolling in the Village of Ontonagon at about 10:25 p.m. when he noticed a vehicle that was reported earlier to be driving recklessly and failing to pay for gasoline.

Reportedly, the Deputy attempted to initiate a traffic stop in Ontonagon when the suspect fled in the vehicle at a high rate of speed, surpassing 100 mph. It was then discovered that the vehicle had been reported stolen from Wausau, Wisconsin on Thursday.

The driver of the suspect vehicle lost control upon entering Rockland and fled on foot, according to the sheriff’s department.

Law enforcement officers placed a perimeter in the immediate area. The suspect was then located attempting to hide in an outbuilding adjacent to a residence.

The Michigan State Police Wakefield Post, Michigan State Police Calumet Post K-9 unit, a Michigan Conservation Officer, and a United States Forest Service law enforcement officer assisted.

The man faces four charges of flee and elude a police officer, possession of a stolen motor vehicle, operating a motor vehicle under the influence of alcohol/drugs, and larceny of gasoline.

The suspect’s name cannot be released until he is arraigned in 98th District Court.

