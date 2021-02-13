Advertisement

Dangers of disposing lithium ion batteries

Marquette County Solid Waste Management reminds the public of the dangers to throwing away items with lithium batteries.
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority
Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority(WLUC)
By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:22 PM EST|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On February 3rd, a small fire started at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority from a bag of damaged lithium batteries.

Lithium ion batteries are found in common items like cell phones, laptops, e-cigarettes, and smoke alarms.

The Director of Operations Brad Austin says these batteries need to be disposed of safely and correctly.

“There’s also additional options within the County,” Austin says. “Goodwill does take some of these items. At the end of the day, we want residents and businesses alike to reach out to us for proper disposal options. We really need to keep these things out of the waste stream and the curbside recycling stream.”

To contact the Solid Waste Management Authority, visit their website or call 906-249-4125.

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 MDOC officers injured during inmate attack at Baraga Correctional Facility
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice
Michigan Tech University
MTU resolution sparks racism debate
School bus and police lights graphic.
Minor injuries reported after truck crashes into school bus, another vehicle in Marquette Township

Latest News

Daisy Jo's Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn is reopen
Daisy Jo's Ice Cream Parlor in Gwinn is reopen
Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba gets a remodel
Bonifas Arts Center in Escanaba gets a remodel
Security camera catches Copper Country kids excited to head back outside for recess after...
Security camera catches Copper Country kids excited to head back outside for recess after storms, cold temps
UP Energy conference focuses on propane delivery
UP Energy conference focuses on propane delivery
Finlandia and NMU team up for social work program
Finlandia and NMU team up for social work program