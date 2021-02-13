Dangers of disposing lithium ion batteries

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - On February 3rd, a small fire started at the Marquette County Solid Waste Management Authority from a bag of damaged lithium batteries.

Lithium ion batteries are found in common items like cell phones, laptops, e-cigarettes, and smoke alarms.

The Director of Operations Brad Austin says these batteries need to be disposed of safely and correctly.

“There’s also additional options within the County,” Austin says. “Goodwill does take some of these items. At the end of the day, we want residents and businesses alike to reach out to us for proper disposal options. We really need to keep these things out of the waste stream and the curbside recycling stream.”

To contact the Solid Waste Management Authority, visit their website or call 906-249-4125.

