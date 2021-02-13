Bey hits triples from Boston Harbor as Pistons beat Celtics

BOSTON, Mass. (WLUC) - Saddiq Bey scored 30 points and the Detroit Pistons held on to beat the Boston Celtics 108-102. Bey hit his seventh 3-pointer with 39 seconds to play after Boston cut a 13-point fourth-quarter lead to three. He added 12 rebounds. The last-place Pistons have beaten Boston twice and also have wins against the Lakers, Nets, 76ers and Suns _ all teams above .500. Jayson Tatum scored 33 points with 11 rebounds and seven assists for the Celtics, and Jaylen Brown added 27 points.

