Widespread snow showers Friday with locally heavy snowfall near the lakeshores

Low pressure systems over eastern Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan enhance and steer lake effect snow showers throughout the Upper Peninsula Friday. Snowfall intensity expected to be light overall, but with locally heavy snowfall along the Lake Superior shores in Copper Country and along the Lake Michigan shores east.

Wind chill still a factor for Friday, with values below -20°F in western interior locations.

The coldest day of the arctic stretch will be Sunday, Valentine’s Day with single digit high temperatures (subzero in the western interior), followed by a temperature trend next week climbing into seasonal averages (20s).

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, locally heavy along the Lake Superior shores in Copper Country and along the Lake Michigan shores east; breezy wind chills below -20°F in western interior locations during the day

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 10

Sunday, Valentine’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts; colder

>Highs: 0

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

