Advertisement

Widespread snow showers Friday with locally heavy snowfall near the lakeshores

Snow accumulations 3″ or more in Copper Country and in areas along the Lake Michigan shores
By Noel Navarro
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:53 AM EST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

Low pressure systems over eastern Lake Superior and northern Lake Michigan enhance and steer lake effect snow showers throughout the Upper Peninsula Friday. Snowfall intensity expected to be light overall, but with locally heavy snowfall along the Lake Superior shores in Copper Country and along the Lake Michigan shores east.

Wind chill still a factor for Friday, with values below -20°F in western interior locations.

The coldest day of the arctic stretch will be Sunday, Valentine’s Day with single digit high temperatures (subzero in the western interior), followed by a temperature trend next week climbing into seasonal averages (20s).

Friday: Cloudy with a chance of snow showers, locally heavy along the Lake Superior shores in Copper Country and along the Lake Michigan shores east; breezy wind chills below -20°F in western interior locations during the day

>Highs: 10

Saturday: Mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers

>Highs: 10

Sunday, Valentine’s Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts; colder

>Highs: 0

Monday, Presidents’ Day: Partly to mostly cloudy with a chance of snow showers in the NW wind belts

>Highs: 0s

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy

>Highs: 10s

Wednesday: Partly cloudy and milder

>Highs: 20s

Thursday: Partly cloudy

>Highs: 20s

Copyright 2021 WLUC. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 MDOC officers injured during inmate attack at Baraga Correctional Facility
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
School bus and police lights graphic.
Minor injuries reported after truck crashes into school bus, another vehicle in Marquette Township
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice
Marquette break-in suspect and the truck he was driving.
MSP, MPD investigating two business break-ins in Marquette

Latest News

WOD: 2/11/2021
More Cold Temperatures Friday, but with Light Winds
Wind chill values below -15°F to persist all day in some western interior locations
Bitter cold stretch continues Thursday with a chance of snow in the NW belts
WOD: 2/10/2021
Cold Arctic Air Continues to Hold Over Upper Michigan
cold
Looking at more snow chances into the weekend