UP Regional Blood Center experiencing critical need for blood donations

The need is critical for O-Negative, B-Positive, B-Negative, and A-Negative blood types.
Donate blood today.
Donate blood today.(WLUC/Alissa Pietila)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:44 PM EST|Updated: 1 hours ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Blood donations are needed in Upper Michigan Friday.

The UP Regional Blood Center is currently experiencing a CRITICAL NEED for O Negative, B Positive, B Negative, and A Negative blood types.

The UP Regional Blood Center has collection sites in Marquette, Hancock, Escanaba, and Iron Mountain and is the primary supplier of blood to 13 UP hospitals.

Please visit the blood center’s Facebook page or website for center details and blood drive locations.

For hours and scheduling:

  • Marquette: 906-449-1450
  • Hancock: 906-483-1392
  • Escanaba: 906-786-8420

“Donate Local. Keep your blood in the UP!” the center said in a release.

