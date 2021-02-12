U.P. Clean Energy Conference focuses on propane delivery to Upper Peninsula

UPPER PENINSULA, Mich. (WLUC) - The third webinar of the U.P. Clean Energy Conference, held Friday afternoon, centered on propane delivery to the Upper Peninsula.

The U.P. Energy Task force shared some recommendations to ensure propane delivery, considering the possibility of Line 5 being shut down. One of the recommendations was to monitor potential issues for U.P. residents.

A spokesperson from U.P. Propane, Dan Harrington, says other delivery options are being sought, but there is simply “no replacement for Line 5″.

“It’s gonna put us in a short-fall with propane,” says Harrington. “Even though we hopefully have the capacity to bring it in by rail, it still has to exist, because a lot of that propane comes from those refineries in the Midwest.”

According to a report done by the UP Energy Task Force, nearly 20% of U.P. residents rely on propane.

