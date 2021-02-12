New happenings at the Bonifas Arts Center

ESCANABA, Mich. (WLUC) - From new flooring to new classes, there’s plenty happening at the Bonifas Arts Center. An anonymous donation got the ball rolling to replace the old carpet in the Upper Gallery.

“It’s a good time to get going and get our new gallery underway so once we can open completely to the public, then we can welcome everybody in,” said Kate Oman, gallery coordinator at the Bonifas Arts Center.

Butch’s Carpet Center in Escanaba began tearing out carpet on Monday and finished laying the vinyl tile Friday.

“We’re really excited to be able to open up our next exhibit, which is ‘Youth in Art’, to our new floor,” said Oman.

Oman says everyone is thankful for the donation and there’s plenty more to renovate.

“We do have a long ‘honey do’ list but again, it comes down to money and being able to make things happen – it’s hard in these times. We’re very, very grateful again to our donors that have helped,” said Oman.

Beyond the artwork, the Bonifas Arts Center also holds several classes throughout the year. Next week – how to make your own soap.

“The ‘Back to Basics’ soap class is on February 18 and it’s a one-hour class and it’s in the evening from 6-7,” said Staci Berg, education coordinator for the Bonifas Arts Center.

A little later this month, a Negaunee resident will be coming to Escanaba to teach a class on how to make wreaths.

“It’s all dried florals and it’s actually a very beautiful wreath. That class is on the 27th and that’s also in the evening from 6-7,” said Berg.

At the beginning of March, Dale Ecklid will be leading the ‘What’s Cooking?’ class, showing how to make Chinese chicken soup.

“He lived in China for several years, so he has kind of the basics down. He’s going to be doing that on March second,” said Berg.

There’s also a six-week women’s self-defense class that will begin in March.

