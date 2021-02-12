Advertisement

Multiple injuries reported in Friday afternoon crash in Houghton County

A 73-year-old Ahmeek man had to be removed from his car by the Hurontown Fire and Rescue Jaws of Life.
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:12 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
PORTAGE TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Multiple injuries were reported following a three-vehicle crash in Houghton County Friday afternoon.

According to the Houghton County Sheriff’s Office, at about 12:30 p.m. Feb. 12, deputies were called to a multi-vehicle crash on Memorial Road near Canal Road in Portage Township.

On scene investigation found that a 73-year-old Ahmeek man driving a passenger vehicle, was traveling south on Memorial Road when he lost control and crossed into the path of a northbound Houghton Building supply delivery truck, driven by a 56-year-old Hubbell man. Deputies say the delivery driver attempted to avoid the car, but was unable to do so.

The car driven by the Ahmeek man then collided with another vehicle, driven by a 66-year-old Lake Linden man.

The sheriff’s office said the 73-year-old Ahmeek man had to be removed from his car by the Hurontown Fire and Rescue Jaws of Life.

The Ahmeek man and the delivery truck driver were both taken by Mercy Ambulance to Aspirus Keweenaw Hospital for treatment of unknown injuries.

The sheriff’s office said speed and icy, poor road conditions contributed to the crash. Alcohol is not believed to be a factor.

The Houghton County Sheriff’s Office said clean-up of the crash scene took about one hour. City of Houghton Police, City of Hancock Police, Michigan Tech University Public Safety/Police Services, Houghton City Fire Department, Hurontown Fire and Rescue, Mercy Ambulance, Dave’s Towing and Superior Service assisted the sheriff’s office at the scene.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

