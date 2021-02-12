More Cold Temperatures Friday, but with Light Winds

Friday: Chance of light snow and flurries with locally heavier snow possible near the Great Lakes

Highs: near zero far west, around 10 into the teens central and east

Saturday: Some snow showers and flurries near the Great Lakes, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: zero far west, teens east

Sunday: Brisk northwesterly winds and very cold with some snow showers and flurries north

Highs: zero to 5 below west, single numbers east

Temperatures will slowly warm next week, rising to average highs in the 20s by mid-week. As it warms, the storm track should develop to the south and east of Upper Michigan, similar to the pattern that has occurred much of this winter season.

