More Cold Temperatures Friday, but with Light Winds

And Some Snow, Mainly Near the Great Lakes
By Karl Bohnak
Published: Feb. 11, 2021 at 7:21 PM EST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Friday: Chance of light snow and flurries with locally heavier snow possible near the Great Lakes

Highs: near zero far west, around 10 into the teens central and east

Saturday: Some snow showers and flurries near the Great Lakes, partly to mostly cloudy

Highs: zero far west, teens east

Sunday: Brisk northwesterly winds and very cold with some snow showers and flurries north

Highs: zero to 5 below west, single numbers east

Temperatures will slowly warm next week, rising to average highs in the 20s by mid-week.  As it warms, the storm track should develop to the south and east of Upper Michigan, similar to the pattern that has occurred much of this winter season.

