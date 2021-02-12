Advertisement

Michigan Treasury: Individual income tax filing season officially begins Friday

All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by Thursday, April 15, 2021.
Tax returns graphic.
(WYMT)
By TV6 News Team
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 3:53 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - Michigan’s individual income tax filing season officially begins today, according to the Michigan Department of Treasury.

Michiganders can start filing their 2020 tax year state individual income tax returns online or by mailing paper forms and supporting paperwork through the U.S. Postal Service. All individual income tax returns must be e-filed or postmarked by Thursday, April 15, 2021.

“We are ready to begin processing your state income tax return,” State Treasurer Rachael Eubanks said. “I encourage everyone to prepare your taxes early, especially those who collected unemployment benefits last year and didn’t have taxes withheld. If federal and state taxes are owed, getting an early start means you will have more time to figure out payment options.”

Many Michiganders received unemployment benefits in 2020, some for the first time. This compensation is subject to federal and state taxes.

Taxpayers who received an incorrect 1099-G for unemployment benefits they did not receive should report the identify theft to the Unemployment Insurance Agency. The UIA will issue a corrected 1099-G once the identity theft is confirmed.

Taxpayers who are unable to obtain a timely, corrected form should still file an accurate tax return, reporting only the income they received.

Choosing electronic filing and direct deposit is convenient, safe and secure. Last year, more than 4.4 million Michigan taxpayers e-filed, which is 86 percent of state income tax filers.

For more information about e-filing, go to www.mifastfile.org.

Printed tax forms are being distributed and will be available in limited quantities by mid-February at public libraries, some northern Michigan post offices, Michigan Department of Health and Human Services county offices and Treasury Field Offices.

For the benefit and convenience of taxpayers, both the beginning and end of the individual income tax filing season are the same as the Internal Revenue Service.

State of Michigan Offices Closed on Presidents Day

State of Michigan offices will be closed in observance of Presidents Day on Monday, Feb. 15.

Taxpayers with questions about their state income taxes are encouraged to use Treasury eServices to beat the post-holiday phone surge. The online platform enables taxpayers to ask state income tax-related questions when convenient and avoids waiting for a state Treasury Department customer service representative to answer your call.

To get started with Treasury eServices, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax and click on “eServices Individual Income Tax.”

Free Tax Help

Individuals with low income, disabilities or are 60 years of age or older may qualify for free tax preparation help from IRS-certified volunteers. For information about free tax help, go to https://irs.treasury.gov/freetaxprep/ or dial 2-1-1.

To learn more about Michigan’s individual income tax or to download forms, go to www.michigan.gov/incometax.

