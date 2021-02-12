Advertisement

Marquette Police K9s wishing community a Happy Valentine’s Day

Friday, the Marquette Police Department shared a Valentine’s Day card on its Facebook page, featuring K9 Nitro and K9 Zepp.
Marquette Police Department's K9 Nitro and K9 Zepp wish the community a Happy Valentine's Day.
Marquette Police Department's K9 Nitro and K9 Zepp wish the community a Happy Valentine's Day. (K9 photo by Simple Beauty Photography)(Marquette Police Department/WLUC)
By Alissa Pietila
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:39 PM EST|Updated: moments ago
MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cute couple of K9s are spreading some love to the community ahead of Valentine’s Day Sunday.

Friday, the Marquette Police Department shared a card on its Facebook page, featuring K9 Nitro and K9 Zepp, that reminds community members “We paws-itively adore you!”

MPD says the card was created by Blaze Houle in Mrs. Soyring’s “Modeltowner Mark Printing” class at Gwinn High School.

The photo of the K9s used for the card was taken by Simple Beauty Photography.

The Marquette City Police Department's K-9 Nitro and K-9 Zepp would like to send out their Valentine's Day card to all...

Posted by Marquette Police Department on Friday, February 12, 2021

