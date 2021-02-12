Marquette Police K9s wishing community a Happy Valentine’s Day

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A cute couple of K9s are spreading some love to the community ahead of Valentine’s Day Sunday.

Friday, the Marquette Police Department shared a card on its Facebook page, featuring K9 Nitro and K9 Zepp, that reminds community members “We paws-itively adore you!”

MPD says the card was created by Blaze Houle in Mrs. Soyring’s “Modeltowner Mark Printing” class at Gwinn High School.

The photo of the K9s used for the card was taken by Simple Beauty Photography.

