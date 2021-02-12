Marquette County Sheriff’s Office searching for fugitive

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - A search is on in Upper Michigan for a man who is wanted after removing his GPS tether.

The Marquette County Sheriff’s Office is requesting the public’s assistance in locating 23-year-old Darrell James Patterson. He is wanted out of the Marquette County Circuit Court on four counts of absconding/forfeiting bond, and one count of tampering with an electronic monitoring device.

Darrell Patterson was released from jail with a GPS tether on January 20, 2021. Patterson cut off his GPS tether on February 4, 2021 and has fled from supervision.

Patterson is 6′02″, about 160 pound, and has blonde hair and blue eyes, according to the Marquette County Sheriff’s Office.

Anyone with knowledge of Darrell Patterson’s current location is asked to call 911 or Central Dispatch at 906-475-9912. Anyone with information on Darrell Patterson’s possible location is asked to call the Sheriff’s Department tip-line at 906-225-8441.

