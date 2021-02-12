’Love on Local’ gift card program surpasses $250K in sales last month

MARQUETTE, Mich. (LSCP/WLUC) - The Lake Superior Community Partnership announced the “Love on Local” program surpassed $250,000 in gift card sales last month.

The shop local program was created to promote local purchasing, a priority in particular as we begin to reopen the local economy. In only six months, the program has far exceeded expectations.

Gift cards can be used at ANY small, local businesses in Marquette County that accept Visa cards. Thanks to Program Underwriters, AT&T, Eagle Mine, Enbridge, MBank, and Range Bank, this program is free for all local small businesses to participate.

The program saw a large surge during the holiday season as people were looking to purchase holiday gifts for their employees, friends and family. Innovate Marquette SmartZone generously covered the card fees and shipping for the month of December to help encourage consumers to keep their spending local.

“We are so thankful to our Program Underwriters for helping to make this program possible,” commented LSCP Outreach Coordinator Megan O’Connor. “We didn’t know what to expect over the holiday season, but we were completely blown away by the support of our community. We were thrilled when Innovate Marquette signed on to cover fees for December; I’m sure that extra savings helped us reach the quarter of a million mark.”

“To serve our community is the greatest honor,” said Joe Thiel, CEO of Innovate Marquette SmartZone. “Our partnership with the Love on Local program and LSCP was one way that we could show our neighbors we’re here for them, that we’re in this with them. Spurring economic support and development is why we’re here.”

Businesses interested in a no-cost Love on Local promotional marketing kit with detailed information on the program should contact loveonlocal@marquette.org to sign up as a Featured Business. Featured Businesses will receive swag, flyers and a decal for their door. Their logo will be featured on loveonlocal.com, social media and on certain marketing pieces. It’s free and easy to sign up. Businesses do not have to be a Featured Business to accept the gift card.

