LMAS District Health Department hosts vaccination clinic at Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church

LMAS staff and National Guard volunteers vaccinated approximately 430 Alger County residents.
The vaccination clinic was the first event of a three-year partnership between LMAS and Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church.
The vaccination clinic was the first event of a three-year partnership between LMAS and Eden Evangelical.(WLUC)
By Lily Simmons
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:37 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MUNISING, Mich. (WLUC) - On Friday, the LMAS District Health Department held its first vaccination clinic in Alger County.

Along with volunteers from the National Guard, LMAS staff vaccinated residents against COVID-19.

“We are hoping to vaccinate at least 430 plus of our 65 plus age bracket,” said LMAS Incident Commander Bobbi Ayotte.

The vaccination clinic took place at Eden Evangelical Lutheran Church in Munising. According to Pastor Ann Gonyea, this was the first event of a three-year partnership between LMAS and the church. Gonyea thought the space would be perfect for clinics.

“We are a bigger facility, we’ve got really flexible space, and we’ve got accessibility for people in wheelchairs or people who have limited mobility,” explained Gonyea.

Gonyea says hosting the clinic helped the church to fulfill its mission to the community.

“We’ve been praying for the vaccine and the vaccination effort since last March, and this is a way for us to give our prayers feet,” said Gonyea. “Prayers are wonderful and critical and necessary, but they also should lead us to action, and this is a way we can do that.”

Ayotte says LMAS staff and volunteers worked hard to ensure a smooth and efficient experience for those receiving the vaccine.

“Today we actually had four registration and four vaccinators, and we’re also doing the drive-up option where we’re also using two vaccinators,” said Ayotte. “It’s been a busy but very productive day for our community.”

LMAS and Eden Evangelical are working to schedule a day for those vaccinated to receive second shots.

LMAS plans to hold more vaccination clinics in the coming months. The department will post locations and times on its website as clinics are scheduled.

