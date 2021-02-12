LMAS: 9,300 COVID-19 vaccine doses administered so far in four-county area

EASTERN U.P., Mich. (WLUC) - Since mid-December, LMAS District Health Department, four hospitals, the Sault Tribe, and some pharmacies have been working to vaccinate health care workers and others.

In early January, with the state into the 65 and older priority group along with part of 1B Group B, others began to be vaccinated including First Responders (firefighters, police, conservation officers), Corrections Staff, Daycare Personnel, Pre-k through 12th grade school staff, and those who work in Child Protective Services. These groups continue to be our focus as we work to complete the full COVID vaccine series of two shots with anyone who wants the vaccine and is 65 and older or who works in 1B Group B job category.

Through Feb.11, 2021, there have been 13,000 doses of COVID vaccine distributed to Luce, Mackinac, Alger, and Schoolcraft counties. This numbers represent first and second doses. Also, 9,295 doses have been administered (71.5%). Please note that administered numbers lag behind distribution due to the time needed to log each record into the Michigan Care Improvement Registry (MCIR).

If you live in Luce, Mackinac, Alger, or Schoolcraft county and fit into the 65 and older age group or in the 1B Group B job categories, and you have not received your COVID vaccine yet, you may get on a waiting list in your county. Please see below for the process for each county. All of this information is available on the LMASDHD.org website.

Alger County - Please visit LMASDHD.org to access the online waiting list forms for the categories above. You may call LMAS at 906-387-2297 if you need assistance with being placed on the waiting list.

Schoolcraft County - Call Schoolcraft Memorial Hospital at 906-341-3775 to schedule an appointment or get on their waiting list.

Luce County - If you would like to be put on a list to schedule a vaccine appointment you can do so online or leave a message at the COVID-19 Vaccination voicemail box by calling 906-293-9289. A member of the Helen Newberry Joy Hospital team will contact you to schedule your vaccination appointment.

Mackinac County - Please visit LMASDHD.org to access the online waiting list forms for the categories listed above. You may call Mackinac Straits Health System at 906-328-2159 or LMAS at 906-643-1100 if you need assistance with being placed on a waiting list.

Please be patient, LMAS says. Appointments will depend on vaccine availability. Remember to wear your masks and social distance before and after you are vaccinated.

