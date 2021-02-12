Kids back to outdoor recess after week inside

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Cold temperatures and strong winds kept the kids at Barkell Elementary School inside for several days.

Chromebooks and other activities are good to stay busy, but the kids were starting to get antsy.

Barkell Elementary Principal Dan Vaara said if temps are below zero with windchill... recess has to be inside.

“We kind of thought we were going to be in all week,” said Vaara. “Then, all of the sudden that wind died down yesterday afternoon and our secretary took a look at the windchill and decided we could go outside.”

Vaara said the whole school cheered for recess that day.

“When that bell rang and it was recess time, the kids were just racing out, diving into the snow,” said Vaara. “So I figured I gotta take a look at the video.”

After reviewing the security footage, Vaara said he saw a sight worth sharing.

Second-grader Jonathan Eikenberry explained his favorite game to play at recess is “Cops and Robbers.”

“So there’s one cop,” said Eikenberry. “Then they try to catch the robbers and when they get somebody... that person has to go in pretend jail.”

Fourth-grader Ishanvi Hatti said she also prefers to get outside instead of being stuck inside.

“It’s more fun out there,” she said. “You can do more things.”

Vaara said the teachers were about as excited as the kids to return to outdoor recess.

Barkell will continue outdoor recess for as long as Mother Nature allows.

