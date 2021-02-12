Hotel, hospitality industry have open rooms for reservation because of pandemic, cancelled 2021 Ski Jump Competition

IRON MOUNTAIN, Mich. (WLUC) - Most Dickinson County hotels are sold out for ski jump weekend. But because of the outdoor gathering limit and the pandemic, the 2021 Continental Cup was postponed until next year.

Sam Bracket, the Pine Mountain hotel and ski resort GM, says this has led to many off hotel reservations being cancelled.

‘We’re hoping that we got all of our cancellations from jumps rolled over, and we can get some people here to ski,” he said.

He explained that many times during ski jumps weekend, the resort doesn’t see skiers because there’s no place for them to stay. So now, he hopes this opportunity will increase skiing and dine-in numbers. But the recent weather has not helped.

“We shut down on Monday, because of cold temperatures,” he explained.

He said when indoor-dining wasn’t allowed, it was also tough, because Famer’s restaurant didn’t do well for take-out. Bracket says while in-door dining is now allowed, he is still seeing a lack of customers.

“I think people, then, were just afraid to be out, and now it’s just getting back into the routine,” he explained.

But with the nice, sunny weather today he says many people wanted to get out on the fresh snow.

“Everybody wanted to get out and ski, we’ve had really good number for skier visits,” said Bracket.

Bracket says he is not sure how this weekend’s cancellations will impact the resort, but he hopes to be back in action next year, for ski jumps 2022.

