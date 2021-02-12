Advertisement

Funeral van stolen with body inside in Mo.

By KSDK staff
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 7:21 AM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KSDK) - Missouri police say they’re trying to find a funeral van that was stolen, with a woman’s body inside.

It happened in Saint Louis County on Thursday.

Police said the van was left running and unattended at a gas station parking lot when someone saw an opportunity.

A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a...
A funeral van was stolen Thursday in St. Louis County, Mo., after it was left unattended at a gas station.(Source: St. Louis PD/CNN)

“It’s definitely not normal. It is an anomaly, fortunately. This is terrible for the family of this deceased individual. I can’t imagine what that must be like. So hopefully we can get this van recovered quickly with the deceased still inside,” St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said.

Police have released descriptions of two suspects, a man and a woman. They believe the vehicle is now in the Godfrey, Ill., area.

Anyone with tips on the case should contact the Saint Louis County Police Department or Crimestoppers.

Copyright 2021 KSDK via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 MDOC officers injured during inmate attack at Baraga Correctional Facility
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
School bus and police lights graphic.
Minor injuries reported after truck crashes into school bus, another vehicle in Marquette Township
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice
Marquette break-in suspect and the truck he was driving.
MSP, MPD investigating two business break-ins in Marquette

Latest News

St. Louis County Police officer Tracy Panus said the theft is an anomaly and that she can't...
Officer: Stealing of funeral van 'terrible for the family of this deceased individual'
Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee...
Tokyo Olympics: Mori to leave but gender issue remains
Former President Donald Trump's lawyers will present his defense at the Friday impeachment trial.
Trump lawyers to deliver impeachment defense
In this Sept. 26, 2019 file photo, asylum seekers, in Tijuana, Mexico, listen to names being...
Some asylum-seekers waiting in Mexico to be allowed in US