Flow Provisioning now open in Sands Township

SANDS TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WLUC) - Marquette County’s newest medicinal marijuana provider is now open for business. It’s called Flow Provisioning.

For now it only offers marijuana for medicinal purposes, but it will be expanding into recreational in about a month. The shop is located on County Road 480 at the Crossroads in Sands Township.

“We make sure we have quality products that can serve specific needs, specific needs that are here in this community, everybody is different and everybody has a different lifestyle but here in Upper Michigan there are some very specific disorders and needs and we want to make sure that we get all of those people the medicine that they need,” said Tony Awrey, Flow Provisioning General Manager.

Flow Provisioning offers curbside pickup, pre-order and on-site pick up with help from the staff. Staff at Flow say in the next few years they hope to get active in the community in a variety of ways.

