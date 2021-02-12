Advertisement

Finlandia partners with NMU for social work masters students

This new program will help students prepare for their important futures.
Finlandia and NMU are partnering to benefit social workers.
Finlandia and NMU are partnering to benefit social workers.
By Jesse Wiederhold
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 5:33 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - Students at Finlandia interested in Northern’s master in social work program have new resources for success.

To better prepare, Finlandia students can identify what classes they must have under their belts to qualify for the social work master program.

Soumi Art and Science Dean Jason Oyadomari said this will benefit students who are unsure of what steps to take to complete their degrees.

“It will really help them to make those connections and figure out [if this is] really for them,” said Oyadomari. “Is this something they’re really looking at? And to better understand what the field is, [and] what the job opportunities will be [like].”

If students are interested they can begin taking classes through NMU online or during the summer to boost their standing for the master program.

