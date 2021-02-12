Finlandia Hockey drops decision to Concordia, WI

HANCOCK, Mich. (WLUC) - It was 60 minutes of war as the Finlandia University men’s hockey team (0-3, 0-3 NCHA) lost 6-3 to Concordia Wisconsin (5-7, 3-0 NCHA), Thursday night at the Houghton County Arena.

For the first 12 minutes of the game, sophomore Ben Kelsch and Liam McGarva kept the game scoreless with numerous great saves. Concordia broke through for two goals in a two-minute span.

At the 18:18 mark, sophomore Tyler Vanuden scored off a pass from sophomore Braden Bain. That made it 2-1. The Falcons would score with 36 seconds left to go back up by two.

In the second period, Kelsch made four great saves to keep the Lions alive. At the 6:04 mark, junior Sheldon Brett took advantage of two good passes and scored. That made it 3-2. With 11 minutes left, CUW scored a power play goal to go up 4-2.

Vanuden and freshman Tyler Perkins had strong scoring opportunities that were denied. At the 17:42 mark, freshman Blake Gutterman put the puck past the goalie to make it 4-3.

In the third period, freshman Kevin Bostwick and junior Dylan Paavola had shots that were robbed of going in. Concordia scored twice in the last three minutes to pull away.

On faceoffs, junior Tyler Watungwa had 12 wins to lead the Lions. Perkins had two assist and one each came from Brett and Bain. Kelsch finished with 42 saves on the night.

Finlandia hits the road, Saturday, Feb. 13 playing Concordia Wisconsin. The game is scheduled to start at 5:00 p.m. CST

