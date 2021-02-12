Advertisement

FBI: Capitol rioter dubbed ‘Doobie Smoker’ arrested

This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear...
This booking photo provided by Western Tidewater Regional Jail shows Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez. Authorities say Gonzalez is seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia. Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday, Feb. 12, 2021 in U.S. District Court in Norfolk. He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.(Western Tidewater Regional Jail via AP)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 9:50 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SUFFOLK, Va. (AP) — Authorities say a California man seen wearing American flag pants and allegedly smoking marijuana during the U.S. Capitol riot was arrested in Virginia.

Eduardo Nicolas Alvear Gonzalez is scheduled for a remote hearing Friday in U.S. District Court in Norfolk.

He faces several charges related to his alleged participation at the insurrection on Jan. 6.

A criminal complaint says Gonzalez is seen on camera lighting a joint while inside the Capitol’s rotunda. The complaint also says Gonzalez live streamed a video where he discussed going to the Capitol to “take our country back.”

It’s unclear whether Gonzalez has an attorney who could comment on his behalf.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

2 MDOC officers injured during inmate attack at Baraga Correctional Facility
Exterior of Wooden Nickel in Marquette, MI
Wooden Nickel liquor license suspended
School bus and police lights graphic.
Minor injuries reported after truck crashes into school bus, another vehicle in Marquette Township
An aerial shot of Marquette's Lower Harbor, now frozen in a smooth sheet of ice
Freezing temps transform Marquette’s Lower Harbor into glass-like sheet of ice
Marquette break-in suspect and the truck he was driving.
MSP, MPD investigating two business break-ins in Marquette

Latest News

President Joe Biden said Friday he's anxious to see what Republicans will do in the impeachment...
Biden on impeachment trial: 'Anxious to see what my Republican friends do'
Yoshiro Mori resigned Friday as the president of the Tokyo Olympic organizing committee...
Mori is gone but gender issues remain for Tokyo Olympics
A dog owner is now looking for compensation after her Doberman was mistakenly neutered at the...
Dog mistakenly neutered during visit to the vet
Tokyo 2020 Olympics Chief Yoshiro Mori resigns over sexist comments.
Tokyo Olympics Chief Yoshiro Mori resigns
LIVE: Trump impeachment trial