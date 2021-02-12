Farming continues despite extremely cold weather

CORNELL, Mich. (WLUC) - For Matt and Barb Guindon of Guindon Farms in Cornell, they have operated their grass-fed cattle farm for at least 35 years and have faced many winters together.

Over the past couple of weeks, temperatures in the Upper Peninsula have hit either the teens, single digits, or even the negatives. However, Matt says farming has been fine so far.

“The cattle do fine,” he said, “as long as their nutritional needs are met and they all have shelter that they have access to and wind breaks that they can get behind.”

According to the Guindons, the cattle do not mind being out in the cold weather, even when in a corral. However, Barb says wind does play a factor when moving around outside.

“If there’s a wind, then sometimes, they’ll seek shelter more,” she explained. “But, if it’s just cold without wind, and without it being wet, they’ll choose to stay out in the field.”

These recent cold temperatures can freeze water in a matter of minutes. The Guindons, though, are fully prepared to take care of their farm’s water tanks.

“We have to run some extra heaters in the water tanks,” Matt said. “We’re using more energy right now because of all the heaters we have to run.”

Both farmers have tips for others taking care of animals and crops during this frigid period.

“Just monitor the temperature and keep track of your food,” Barb stated. “We go out a couple times a day to make sure the water is not freezing up and there’s no problems. A little bit of prevention is worth a lot more than the cure.”

The Guindons are hopeful other farmers will take good care of their livestock and their equipment during the winter -- and especially when temperatures fall below zero.

