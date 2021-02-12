Advertisement

Fabbro’s Predators sneak past Fabbri’s Red Wings 3-2

Last minute goal dooms Detroit
(WLUC)
By Associated Press
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 12:36 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NASHVILLE, Tenn. (WLUC) - Dante Fabbro scored with 59.2 seconds remaining to give the Nashville Predators a 3-2 win over the struggling Detroit Red Wings. Ryan Ellis and Matt Duchene also scored and Pekka Rinne made 24 saves for Nashville, which snapped a three-game losing streak. Robby Fabbri and Marc Staal had the goals for Detroit, which has lost 10 of 11. As the clock dipped just below a minute in the third period, Fabbro sent a wrist shot from the right point through traffic that beat Detroit goalie Thomas Greiss on the stick side. Greiss finished with 20 saves.

