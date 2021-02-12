Dozens ice skating on Lake Superior despite snow coverage

MARQUETTE, Mich. (WLUC) - Dozens in the Marquette community spent their Friday ice skating at Lower Harbor despite warning of snow weakening the ice earlier this week.

“We love living in Marquette,” Marquette resident Shaylee Marr said. “We love all the winter activities. Normally we’re skiing but today we’re going to try ice skating.”

Marr brought her two year old and five month old sons for some wintry fun at Lower Harbor, but she wasn’t the only one.

Parents were slinging their kids on the ice in their sleds, a group decided to pitch a tent and some gathered for a game of hockey.

It was the first time for Marr and many others to skate on Lake Superior on Friday, including 15-year-old Matt Barsch.

“We just heard that people were out here ice skating and walking by the Ore Dock,” Barsch said. “So we thought it would be pretty cool if we come out.”

Many people had the same mindset as Barsch all week. Although, there was snow on the ice Friday, the fun didn’t stop and the ice stayed secure for all the festivities.

