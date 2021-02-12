Advertisement

Daisy Jo’s Ice Cream Parlour re-opens

By Mary Houle
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:09 PM EST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
GWINN, Mich. (WLUC) - Daisy Jo’s closed it’s doors back in December because of the rising cases of COVID-19 in Marquette County.

Starting today, the Ice Cream Parlor is back open. The Owner, Danielle Hammond, says with the cases lowering, she felt it safe enough to invite customers back in.

Though she has plenty of options on the current menu, Hammond says she is looking forward to serving ice cream soon.

“We’re really excited to see everyone,” says Hammond. “We’re hoping that cases stay down in time for spring for our ice cream to get back swing. Obviously, Ice cream is our favorite thing to do here.”

Currently, two tables will be served at a time, and take-out will continue. Hammond says updates will be posted on Daisy Jo’s Facebook page.

