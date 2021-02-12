Advertisement

Attorney General Nessel issues warning on credit card scams

The complainant reportedly received a call from a scammer who insisted that a new Michigan law has passed which dissolves credit card debt as long as the credit card number, expiration date, security code and ZIP code are provided.
Published: Feb. 12, 2021 at 6:22 PM EST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
LANSING, Mich. (WLUC) - A new phone scam has been reported by at least one person in Michigan, according to a press release from the State of Michigan Attorney General’s Office.

 According to the release, the resident reportedly received a call from a scammer who insisted that a new Michigan law has passed which dissolves credit card debt as long as the credit card number, expiration date, security code and ZIP code are provided. Nessel is urging anyone who gets this call to immediately hang up as it is yet another attempt to cheat people out of their personal information and hard-earned money.

“Scammers are relentless and will try anything they can to steal your credit card information,” said Nessel. “Especially with tax season approaching, I cannot stress enough how important it is that we all stay hyper-vigilant when it comes to protecting ourselves. Remember, if it sounds too good to be true, it probably is.”

Nessel encourages Michiganders to visit the Consumer Protection page on the Department’s website to get familiar with steps everyone can take to better protect themselves. Regardless of the type of scam, bad actors tend to use the same approach. Michiganders should always watch for one or more of the following signs:

  • Urgent or secret requests;
  • Believable stories or connections;
  • Requests for financial or other personal information;
  • Unusual payment types, such as wire transfers or gift cards; and
  • An offer too good to be true.

Your connection to consumer protection is just a click or phone call away. Consumer complaints can be filed online at the Attorney General’s website, or by calling 877-765-8388.

